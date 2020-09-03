Shraddha Kapoor's father actor Shakti Kapoor celebrates his birthday on September 3 and as he turns 68, she took to social media to share a special post celebrating her father whom she called as her 'superhero' in an adorable post. Shraddha took to social media to share a rare, throwback picture of her father and wrote a heartwarming message along with it. The actor who is known for essaying some of the most iconic roles in Bollywood ranging from comedy to villainous had Twitterati also ringing in his birthday with sweet posts and messages. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Celebrate 2 Years of Stree, Actress Shares BTS Pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her father who's all smiles and is seen in a green shirt with shades on. Sharing the same, Shraddha wrote, "Birthday Baapu!@shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu!Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe." The sweet birthday wish received a lot of love from her fans and friends. Her brother Siddhant Kapoor also commented on the post with a series of heart emojis to go with the post. The post also had other celebs such as Guru Randhawa wishing the actor for his birthday. 1 Year of Saaho: Prabhas Celebrates the First Anniversary of His Last Release, Fans Gaga Over his Monochrome Picture.

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Post Here:

Check Out Siddhanth Kapoor's Post Here:

Siddhanth too shared an old picture of his dad to wish him on Instagram which looked like a beautiful childhood memory. Sharing the same, he wrote,"Happy Birthday POP! I love you! Thank you for everything." Apart from his industry friends and family, Kapoor also received a ton of wishes from his social media fam who have been sharing his old pictures and stills from films. Here's wishing, Shakti Kapoor aka Crime Master Gogo a very Happy Birthday!

