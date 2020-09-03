Shakti Kapoor turns 68 today. Can you believe the actor is almost 70? The memories of the young Shakti Kapoor from the '90s are so fresh, that hits your hard how much time has passed. Well, it is Shakti's amazing - sometimes menacing, sometimes comical - screen presence that keeps his characters so fresh in mind that it feels like yesterday. What a talent house. The actor has featured in over 700 films in his career. Can you believe that? Today, to celebrate the actor and his performances, we are going to list down some of the most awesome dialogues said by him on screen. We bet that you will read these words and you will hear Shakti's voice in your head. Shakti Kapoor Bagged the Role of a Baddie in 1980 Hit Qurbani Thanks to Feroz Khan’s Mercedes - Here's How.

Over the years, Shakti has not just established himself as the go-to villain for a potboiler, but also an actor with comic timing that will make you laugh until your stomach hurts. BTW, Shakti has also featured on two reality shows, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. So, the dialogues we presenting are a mixed bag of funny and villainous. Father’s Day 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Photo with Dad Shakti Kapoor (View Post)

"Mein ek nanha sa, pyara sa, chota sa bachcha hoon." ~ Chalbaaz "Aaya hoon, kuch to loot kar jaunga, khandani chor hoon main, khandani, Mogambo ka bhatija, Gogo." ~ Andaaz Apnba Apna "Yeh duniya badi gol hai, uske andhar lamba chauda hole hai, hum dono ka bahut bada role hai." ~ Baap Numbari Beta Dus Numbari "Kya cheez, cut piece." ~ Jaanam Samjha Karo "Pistol ke khel ka bas yahi toh mazaa hai, jisne pehle chalayi uski jeet, joh chuk gaya uski maut." ~ Wardaat "Langoor ki dumm par angoor ki bail, ab main nikaalonga mujrimon ka tel." ~ Shapath "Mera naam hai Inspector Natwarlal Bhinde, khata hoon che-che ande, aur choron ko maarta hoon lambe chaude dande." ~ Mawali No 1 "Pehle khoon ke baad aadmi kanoon se darta hai, lekin do-char khoon karne ke baad kanoon aadmi se darta hai." ~ Sone Pe Suhaga "Aye param pita parmeshwar, maar maar ke pahucha diya Mahabaleshwar." ~ Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain "Main hoon Nandu, sabka bandhu." ~ Raja Babu

On the work front, we all can look forward to Shakti lighting up the screen in Hungama 2. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan. Whenever Shakti and Priyadarshan collaborate it is a sure shot laugh riot. We are looking forward to it.

