Richa Chadha Says 'Yes' To Ali Fazal? The Couple To Get Married In April?

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One more Bollywood bride might be walking down the aisle very soon, it seems. Ali Fazal has popped the big question to his girlfriend, Richa Chadha. As per reports, Ali proposed marriage to Richa in the Maldives. Crystal clear blue water, white sand, breezy weather - if this happened, it does sound like a very romantic proposal. Unlike other Bollywood couples, Richa and Ali have never fretted about acknowledging their relationship in public or to the media. The Bombay Times report also suggests that the couple might zero down on April 15 as their D-Day. Richa Chadha’s Birthday Wish for Her Beau, Ali Fazal Is Beautiful and How (Watch Video).

Richa and Ali met on the sets of the film, Fukrey, in the year 2012. They struck a chord and were friends for a long time. They started dating in 2015, and publicly announced their relationship in 2017.

A source was quoted by BT, saying, "The wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days. There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that.” Are Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Getting Married? Panga Actress Clarifies.

“The duo is working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas. The party in Mumbai will most likely be at a venue by the sea or in an experiential venue, something like a performing centre, which is a break from the usual venues," the source added.

Recently in an interview with BT, Richa had hinted about plans to get married. She had said, "Planning our marriage will require a production team. Ali will have to bring in his team and I will have to rope in mine because we're both busy and at times, not even in the same time zone. These days, he barely gets five days in a month to himself. It's not like we are afraid to commit, but we have not had the time to even meet each other properly."

Well, we are absolutely ready for another round of pictures from a Bollywood wedding. We contacted the reps of the two actors but are yet to receive a response. We'd love to hear it from the horse's mouth. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates.