Shakti Kapoor shared his thoughts with Bollywood Bubble on how Govinda's work ethic has evolved over the years. Kapoor, who has worked alongside the actor in numerous films, revealed that Govinda, once a force to reckon with, used to juggle up to 10 projects simultaneously. His commitment to work was unmatched, often shooting for multiple films in a single day. However, over time, Kapoor noted, Govinda's confidence seemed to wane, and his once-impeccable work ethic had changed. The pressures of insecurity and fluctuating fame can transform even the strongest individuals, and for Govinda, this shift was evident. Shakti Kapoor shared that one major change in Govinda over the years is his punctuality. While he used to arrive at 9 pm for a 9 am shift, now he arrives at 8:30 am for a 9 am shift.

Shakti Kapoor Reveals How Govinda’s Insecurity Changed His Approach to Work

He said, "The one thing that has changed about him over the years is his punctuality. Earlier, he would arrive at 9 pm for a 9 am shift. Now, he arrives at 8:30 am for a 9 a.m. shift." "Insecurity aadmi ko kaha se kaha pahucha deti hai (Insecurity changes people). Now he is very professional and the entire industry knows it."

Kapoor also recalled an incident between Govinda and Aamir. He said, "I remember an incident from older days. Govinda and I were shooting for a qawwali scene on stage in Hyderabad. It was a face-off between the both of us. From a distance, I saw someone very short standing in a corner, in the crowd. When I looked at him, I felt like I had seen this person somewhere. After a while, I realised it was Aamir Khan."

