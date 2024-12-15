Govinda was rushed to the hospital in October after an accidental misfire from his licenced revolver that resulted in a bullet wound to his knee. The actor underwent emergency surgery to remove a 9mm bullet. According police reports, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in a cupboard when it accidentally discharged. At an event last evening, Govinda was approached by paparazzi who asked about his leg injury. He reassured them by saying, “I’m fine”. The evening also saw a sweet reunion between Govinda and Sushmita Sen, who shared a warm hug. Govinda Discharged From Hospital After Revolver Incident; Actor-Politician Advised Bed Rest for 4 Weeks To Recover From Leg Injury.

Govinda and Sushmita Sen, who previously starred together in Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Do Knot Disturb, were seen at a party celebrating 45 years of Anees Bazmee in Bollywood. While posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet, Govinda responded with his usual charm to questions about his injury, and the moment became even more special when Sushmita Sen walked in with sheer excitement upon seeing him. She then playfully showed the paparazzi their “famous pose.” Govinda in Hospital: Picture of 9mm Bullet Extracted From Actor’s Leg in Emergency Surgery Goes Viral, Take a Look at Photo.

Govinda Sharing About His Health Condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Sushmita Sen Shares A Warm Hug With Govinda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The star-studded event was also graced by other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Ekta Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).