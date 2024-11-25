IFFI 2024: Kriti Sanon Expresses Desire To Play Superwoman Role in Her Future Projects; ‘Do Patti’ Actress Also Shares Her Take on Nepotism

Kriti Sanon attended the 55th International Film Festival in Goa on Monday, November 25. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Netflix's Do Patti, attended a masterclass at the prestigious cinema event and opened up about several topics. She expressed her desire to play a superwoman! Yes, you heard that right. After watching her slay as SIFRA, the robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, we would definitely love to watch her on the big screen shooting laser beams. ‘Do Patti’ Movie Review: Kajol and Kriti Sanon Can’t Escape the Trappings of This Abysmal Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kriti Sanon on Playing Superwoman and Negative Characters

Kriti Sanon shared her insightful take on cinema during today's panel discussion at the Kala Academy in Goa on the topic of Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema. During the discussion, she said, "Many people advised against selecting this film (Mimi). They were afraid that I would be labelled an actor who prefers art house films, which would affect the other projects coming my way. Still, I chose it because the script touched my heart. Kriti called this the most important aspect of choosing any project. Kriti Sanon also expressed her desire to play a superwoman character and any negative character in her future projects.

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

While sharing her thoughts on negative characters portrayed by women in recent films, the actress said that audiences enjoy and connect well with grey characters. She added that the "male gaze" has undergone a significant change with comparatively lesser demand for the "perfect women"; it has also been an important factor in boosting the demand for such roles.

Kriti Sanon on Nepotism

Sharing her thoughts on nepotism in the industry, Kriti Sanon said that the audience is to be blamed for its existence. She stated that fans and media are more obsessed with star kids, and their interest further creates a demand for their presence. Recalling her debut (Heropanti), Kriti Sanon said that she received a warm welcome from the industry. She added, "When you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So, everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you." Kriti Sanon Shares Sweet Birthday Wish for Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia on Instagram; Says 'May Your Innocent Smile Always Stay Alive' (View Pic).

Kriti Sanon's latest release, Do Patti, was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The Netflix film also starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles. The movie marked Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer.

