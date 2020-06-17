India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts

In extremely disheartening news, 20 Indian Army personnel were reported to have died in the line of action with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Tributes have been flowing in for the sacrifice of these soldiers who bravely fought for the nation. Several Bollywood celebs including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share heartfelt tributes for the martyred soldiers. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families." Actresses Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to convey their condolences to the families of these soldiers. Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Saluting the sacrifice made by soldiers at Galwan Valley. Your bravery will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts. Jai Hind." Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a post remembering the bravehearts. She wrote, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you for all your sacrifices."India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

Among other celebs who saluted the sacrifice of these bravehearts were Yami Gautam, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani.

