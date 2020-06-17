Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 05:24 PM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In extremely disheartening news, 20 Indian Army personnel were reported to have died in the line of action with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Tributes have been flowing in for the sacrifice of these soldiers who bravely fought for the nation. Several Bollywood celebs including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share heartfelt tributes for the martyred soldiers. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families." Actresses Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to convey their condolences to the families of these soldiers. Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Saluting the sacrifice made by soldiers at Galwan Valley. Your bravery will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts. Jai Hind." Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a post remembering the bravehearts. She wrote, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you for all your sacrifices."India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

RIP 🙏🏻

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Post Here:

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

Among other celebs who saluted the sacrifice of these bravehearts were Yami Gautam, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Galwan Valley India-China Border Dispute Indian Army Kareena Kapoor Khan Katrina Kaif
You might also like
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
News

Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
News

India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
News

PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement