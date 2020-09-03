Theatres are resuming operation, in a limited capacity, in select countries amid the pandemic. But drive-in theatres, where you can sit in your car and watch a movie on the screen, have boomed since social distancing is easy. Today, filmmaker Ritesh Batra shared a picture of a drive-in theatre in Queens where his movie The Lunchbox was being screened. The director shared on Twitter that the best moment was when the audience was honking for Irrfan Khan. The actor had gained a good reputation in the west with his movies like Jurassic World, The Namesake, Life Of Pi, etc. The Lunchbox was also well received in the states. Unfortunately, Irrfan died earlier this year. Irrfan Khan’s The Lunchbox Co-Star Nimrat Kaur Mourns the Actor’s Death, Says ‘Face of Indian Cinema Won’t Be Same Without Him’.

The Lunchbox was screened at the Cannes film festival in 2013 and won Rail d’Or. The movie impressed distributors and Sony Pictures acquired distribution rights for the North American region. The movie opened doors for Ritesh who went on to direct two American films, Sense of an Ending and Our Souls at Night. Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox.

The Lunchbox features Nimrat Kaur alongside Irrfan. In the movie, two characters start exchanging letters after lunchboxes are mixed up by the delivery service. The pen pals develop romantic feelings for each other, without ever having met. The movie was widely appreciated by the critics. Nimrat went on to work in series like Homeland and Wayward Pines after this.

Check Out Ritesh Batra's Tweets Here:

At the Queens drive in theater today, the best part of the movie was the audience honking for @irrfank pic.twitter.com/7IsvdfkKnV — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) September 3, 2020

Check Out The Trailer For The Lunchbox Here:

Commenting on The Lunchbox's success at the Cannes, Ritesh had said that he was not expecting such a rave response. "As a filmmaker, you’re always thinking about the bigger things but you are too constantly busy with the work to think beyond it. For me, I have to be writing, I have to be editing, I have to be directing. And, since I’ve got a chance to do this for a living, if I’m not doing one of those three things that I go crazy," he said in an interview.

