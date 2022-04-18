Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role is all set to release in theatres on April 22. The movie revolves around the story of a former cricketer who plans to get back to the game of cricket for fulfilling his son's wish. The sports drama is produced by Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films. Jersey's songs are composed by Sachet–Parampara and lyrics are penned by Shellee. Jersey Song Mehram: Shahid Kapoor Shares A New Poster Ahead Of The Release Of The Film’s First Song!

The synopsis of the movie reads, "It is about a cricketer who quits cricket, decides to revive his career at the age of 36 for his sons dream and prove his ability. Arjun who is aiming to play for the Indian national team to fulfill his son's desire for a jersey." So, if you are planning to watch Jersey on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays an Ex-Cricketer In This Heartwarming Tale Co-Starring Mrunal Thakur And Pankaj Kapur (Watch Video).

Cast

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also sees Ronit Kamra and Geetika Mehandru.

Plot

Jersey is a sports film which is a remake of 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The film revolves around a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's sake. The film will show the difficulties he faced throughout his journey and how he succeed after he decides to get back on the field.

Watch Jersey Trailer:

Release Date

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports film Jersey was earlier postponed many times due to several reasons. Now, the movie will finally release in big screens on April 22, 2022.

How To Book Jersey Movie Tickets Online?

Jersey's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the sports film's tickets.

Movie Review

Jersey reviews are not out yet as there's still time left for the film to release. For your convenience, when the review will be out, we will paste it here for you all to read. Stay tuned!

