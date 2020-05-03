Kajol Says 'Anjali' Is The Most Like Her, Reveals She Admires Shah Rukh Khan For His Amazing Energy

Kajol Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kajol took to her Twitter handle to hold an AMA session under #AskKajol hashtag. She said that she is "bored of interacting with the exact same amount of people every day". Hence, the Q&A. The questions from fans came pouring and some reflected what we'd totally ask the actress. Like... what movie character does she relate to the most? he actress said Anjali. She did not specify, which Anjali, though. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? we are going to assume she meant the extra bubbly one from K3G. Because, she does give off that vibe. World Laughter Day 2020: Kajol Wants to Control Her Infectious Laughter, and We’d Say Please Don’t (Watch Video).

When someone asked her what's the best thing about this God-forsaken year, 2020. She said, "The best thing about 2020 is that it has only 7 months more to get over." Yes, SAME!

Kajol revealed that she likes Shah Rukh Khan's "amazing energy". The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

Check Out Kajol's Responses Here:

My most fav. character is Anjali. She's the most like me https://t.co/iActVQ4OsE — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

AWWW!

Memories and Friends. Two words https://t.co/4a77zp6IaS — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

SAME!

SAME!

The best thing about 2020 is that it has only 7 months more to get over ! https://t.co/LxAZ3GpTqX — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Kajol was last seen in the movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with her husband, Ajay Devgn, playing the titular role. Kajol essayed the role of Savitri Bai Malusare. She was also seen in the short film, Devi, which was about sexual harassment. The actress will be next seen in the Netflix film, Tribhanga. The movie has been produced by Ajay. The movie is directed by Renuka Shahane, who intended it to be a small Marathi film, before it took shape as a Netflix original Hindi movie, which also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.