Kalki Koechlin Looks Sassy as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in an Orange Swimsuit and a Blown Up Bubblegum! (View Pic)

Kalki Koechlin is all things inspiration. She is right basking in blissful pregnancy period. In this journey, she is taking along her admirers and fans through various Instagram posts. From flaunting her baby bump in style to sharing tidbits of how she is prepping up for the baby's arrival, she has created a ready made handbook for all the mothers-to-be for future reference. Recently, she shared a picture of herself in a bright orange swimsuit, blowing a bubble gum which we think is extremely sassy! Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Pink Bikini as She Enjoys Sunbathing (See Pics).

The Sacred Games 2 star shared about how she is all set for to welcome the baby amid all the suggestions and recommendations. She wrote in the caption, "Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation coloured by YouTube videos of birthstories, Birthcentre updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of Whatsapp spamming from various sources as I wait for my own version of this age old story to unfold..." Check out her stunning post below.

If this is not inspirational then what is? She is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg who is an Israeli classical pianist. The actress has opted for water birth which is becoming quite common across the world. Kalki in one of the interviews was quoted saying, "the idea of relaxing in a warm pool is kinder both on the mother-to-be and the baby-to-be-born.” “If the mother is stress-free, the baby will also be born stress-free. What better can you ask for?" Well, we totally love to see how the star is taking one day each at a time to motivate.