Member of Parliament and Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, in the monsoon session of the parliament, spoke up about how the Bollywood industry was being shamed and put down. Calling the on-going hate that the industry has been receiving as a "conspiracy to defame the film industry", Jaya Bachchan requested that the government take strict action against those who have been plotting against the fraternity. Jaya Bachchan Raises Issue Of 'Conspiracy to Defame Bollywood' In Monsoon Session Of Parliament, Says 'People Who Made Their Name in This Industry Now Call It Gutter'.

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide, the industry has come under fire for its nepotism, outsider-insider debate and also the movie mafia and their tyranny in the industry. After Jaya's comments in the Parliament, Kangana Ranaut addressing her, tweeted and asked her if she would side with the industry of this was her daughter Shweta, who was molested and abused and if her son Abhishek had complained of being bullied and harassed and hung himself? Kangana Ranaut Does It Again, Tweets She Is Leaving Mumbai 'With A Heavy Heart' Before Calling the City 'PoK' Again.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Jaya, addressing Kangana and her statements against Bollywood, said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language." Kangana, who had started the nepotism debate in the industry, was at the forefront of the debate after SSR's suicide in June. We wonder what Jaya Bachchan or any of the other Bachchan family members have to say about this.

