Kangana Ranaut Reveals Fond Memories of Irrfan Khan, Shares How They Teased Him For Denying a Christopher Nolan Film

Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has shook the world. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer a couple of years ago. He was treating for the same, simultaenously working in Bollywood. However, this week, he left for the heavenly abode as he suffered from colon infection. The fans and every person who ever worked with him is in the state of denial. His colleague, actress Kangana Ranaut too shared fond memories of the late actor. Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Issues a Statement On Behalf Of the Family: ‘Life Is Not Cinema, There Are No Retakes’.

She has worked with him three projects namely, Life In a Metro, Knock-out and Indo-French production, Divine Lovers. While interacting with pinkvilla.com, she narrated how they often teased him for denying a film with legendary director, Christopher Nolan.

He was quoted saying, "While he was doing Ang Lee's film, he had also rejected Christopher Nolan's film. We used to tease him about saying no to Nolan, but it didn't have any effect on him. In fact, he was an extremely cool person."

Meanwhile, netizens can't get over the emotional note that Irrfan's wife, Sutapa wrote after his demise. She addressed and acknowledged that how not just the family but the entire world is mourning his demise. "How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us," she wrote in the statement. Irrfan Khan has left a huge, huge blank space in the cinematic space which can't be filled by anyone.