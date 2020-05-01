Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Issues a Statement On Behalf Of the Family: ‘Life Is Not Cinema, There Are No Retakes’

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor about which he had revealed in March 2018. For treatment he went to London and after a year he had returned to India, in September 2019. Despite knowing about Irrfan Khan’s health condition, from family to fans, all hoped for a miracle, nobody wanted to lose this precious gem. However, destiny had something else in store. Irrfan Khan was admitted to a hospital on April 28 due to colon infection and the next day (April 29) he passed away. His demise was a huge shock and one couldn’t accept the fact that this versatile actor is no more. Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares New Display Pic With Her Late Hubby; Her Heart-Tugging Caption Says 'I Have Not Lost I Have Gained in Every Which Way' (View Post).

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar issued a statement on behalf of the family post her husband’s death. In this statement she has mentioned how the ‘the whole world is taking it as a personal loss’. Sutapa also reveals how Irrfan has ‘spoiled’ her for life and his ‘perfection’ doesn’t let her settle for ‘ordinary’ in anything. In the statement she also mentioned, “The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance.” Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Thanks Well-Wishers for Condolences with This Heartfelt Note on Instagram.

“I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife said in the statement.

Here’s The Complete Statement Issued By Irrfan Khan’s Family

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from #IrrfanKhan’s family - his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan... pic.twitter.com/VRpcaV9Y4V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s last film was Angrezi Medium. The movie could not have a long theatrical run as all the theatres had to be closed owing to coronavirus outbreak. Irrfan Khan has left has with so many memories through his wonderful works that one will cherish it until eternity.