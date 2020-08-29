The Kapoor family always makes sure to catch up over the festive holidays and recently, the entire family got together for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share with us a glimpse of their festival celebration as she shared a few pictures on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has recently been in the news ever since her pregnancy announcement, was seen along with son Taimur Ali Khan at the celebration. Also spotted at the Ganpati celebration were Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadaar Jain. Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared some amazing pictures where the Kapoor family was seen posing together. The photo which included her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Kareena, Taimur, father Randhir, mother Babita, Aadar Jain among others. Sharing the gorgeous pictures where everyone was seen decked up in traditional avatar, Karisma wrote,"Ganapati Darshan." The pictures were also shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram account.

Check Out Karisma Kapoor's Post here:

View this post on Instagram Ganapati Darshan 🙏🏼🕉🌺 #familytime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 29, 2020 at 3:37am PDT

In another photo shared by Karisma, the actress, Taimur Ali Khan along with Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan are seen sitting folding their hands in front of Lord Ganesha. The last time Kareena and Karisma got together was for the 50th birthday celebrations of Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, Kareena also got together with her girl gang of Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala and Amrita Arora though Karisma had missed out this outing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).