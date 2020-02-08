Katrina Kaif To Turn Into a Superhero In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next?

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is getting her hands full with some of the choicest of projects. The actress has been lauded for her acting skills since a last few films. However, she has decided to take on film at a time to surprise the audience. The next that she will be seen is in Sooryavanshi. And now we hear that she will also do a superhero film with her friend and filmmaker, Ali Abbas Zafar. Katrina Kaif Hits Akshay Kumar With A Broom on Sets Of Sooryavanshi (Watch Funny Video).

A source close to the development, told Mumbai Mirror, "Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.”

Ali and Katrina have already worked together on Tiger franchise and Bharat. It is a known fact that the two share a sweet professional rapport. Hence, it is not surprising that the filmmaker is keen to rope in his favourite muse for this ambitious project.

Also, if one sees the Instagram account of the actress from time to time, she has been working on her physic for quite a long time. Her workout regime has helped her to be labelled as one of the fittest actresses, so it will be interesting to watch the leggy sass turn into the super 'sheroe'! Neither the star nor the filmmaker have confirmed this news yet.