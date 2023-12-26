Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hit Netflix today (Dec 26). This digital age story of three friends navigating life in Mumbai received a full-fledged promotional push with eye-catching posters and trailers. So, is it worth your watch? Early reviews suggest KGHK has struck a chord with critics, particularly praising the actors' performances. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film seems to offer a relatable and nuanced look at modern friendship dynamics. Check out review roundup of KGHK below. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie Review: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav Impress in This Darker, Social Media-Savvy Version of Dil Chahta Hai! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Firstpost: "The film without getting preachy teaches us that it is time to say thank you loudly and clearly to real friends and family, not followers who most of the time are faceless and fake. Value what you have and value you. And most importantly find your tribe. Who needs followers when you have real friends?"

Koimoi: "Arjun Varain Singh, after assisting Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy and directing a couple of Divine‘s songs (Kaam 25, Gandhi Money), makes a meaningful debut with this one. The inclusion of stand-up sets in between is a great decision, but the jokes in them are pretty low-hanging. I was hoping for a great, tight set à la Jerry Seinfeld in Seinfeld, but they were mediocre at best. Zooming out to display ‘Hideaway’ (comedy club’s name) only to reflect the emotional turmoil a character is facing is one of the many good decisions taken by Arjun to say it without saying it." OTT Releases Of The Week: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail On Disney+ Hotstar, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan On Netflix and More.

Scroll.in: "At 134 minutes, the story does strain at the seams. But debutant Singh assuredly directs this Mumbai-set saga that serves to remind a generation to stop and smell the flowers, be aware of the falsehood of social media influencers, set aside devices and gadgets and look up at the sky. In that aspect, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a timely tale that speaks directly to Gen-Z."

HT: "After Gehraiyaan last year, Ananya once again gets to show her acting chops, this time with more depth and a way more fleshed out and well-written character. As a modern girl, she is fun, free-spirited, also vulnerable, but not at the cost of compromising on her integrity."

