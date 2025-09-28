Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has been on a rampage, criticising Salman Khan over the past few weeks. Appearing on various podcasts, the filmmaker has made serious allegations against the Bollywood superstar, his father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, and their family, accusing them of sabotaging careers in the industry, including his own. He had also called Salman a gunda (goon) and claimed that the actor did not know how to behave. Amid this, Salman Khan took an indirect dig at Abhinav Kashyap during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of his reality show Bigg Boss 19. ‘Abhinav Kashyap’s First and Only Brush With Fame’: Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ Writer Chintan Gandhi SLAMS ‘Dabangg’ Director, Calls His Remarks Attention-Seeking Stunt (View Post).

Salman Khan Hits Back at Abhinav Kashyap?

During the Saturday (September 27) episode of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan, without naming anyone, spoke about how some people are using his name and making baseless allegations against him and his associates just because they don't have work. He said, "Jo sab mere saath attach hue hai, ya huye the, aaj kal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe baithe log kuch bhi and sand bol rahe hai jinse mera taalik raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai." (Those who are or were once associated with me are also being targeted these days. People I've had connections with, who once praised me, are talking nonsense about me).

He continued, "Ab, they don't quite like me anymore. Aaj kal log podcast mein aake, utpatang baatein karte hai, kyonki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to them is kuch kaam kar lo." He then advised the BB19 contestants that there is nothing better than work.

Salman Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations on ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

What Is the Controversy About?

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who is also the younger brother of director-actor Anurag Kashyap, has been strongly vocal about his past issues with Salman Khan. He accused the actor and his family of sidelining him after the release of their 2010 hit Dabangg. In a recent podcast with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav also claimed that the actor gets jealous of rising talents in the industry and uses his connections to sabotage their careers. ‘Salman Khan Is a Gunda, Badtameez’: ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap Lashes Out at Actor, Claims His Family Sabotaged His Career.

Double Eviction in ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

According to the latest updates, this week will see two contestants leaving the Bigg Boss 19 house. If reports are to be believed, Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri will be evicted from the show. However, there's a twist! Unlike Awez, Neelam will be shifted to the Secret Room and might return to the BB19 house next week.

