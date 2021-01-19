Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh say they had fun shooting for the Kushan Nandy directorial Kun Faya Kun despite the challenges they faced due to the pandemic. The shooting took place in Mahabaleshwar, Wai and Panchgani in Maharashtra in November, December and January. Sanjeeda posted a photo of the film's team on Tuesday and wrote on Instagram: "A breathtaking thriller, a fun filled shoot, finally comes to a wrap! My next movie Kun Faya Kun. directed by @kushannandy is coming to cinemas soon. Stay tuned! #KunFayaKun." Taish: Harshvardhan Rane Recalls Dubbing for Bejoy Nambiar’s Film in ICU While Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment

In a statement, the actress said: "An actor always looks out for different experiences and characters, and I am glad that 'Kun Faya Kun' has given me that edge. I had a wonderful time working on this film and shooting for it, despite the challenges posed by the current times. I am sure the audience will embrace its unique vibe." Excited about completing the shoot, Kushan said: "As a team, we take great pride in having started and completed the shooting of our film 'Kun Faya Kun', even as we await for normalcy to return in these times of a pandemic. Kun Faya Kun: Taish’s Harshavardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh to Reunite for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director’s Next

"We have had a very challenging, but successful experience shooting this project, and we can't wait to take the audience on a thrilling ride with this movie, which we have made with a lot of love, laughter and fun on the sets." Harshvardhan feels this is a time for "movies laced with new styles of storytelling and differentiated content. I am so glad about being a part of a film like 'Kun Faya Kun', which ticks all the right boxes.

Teaming up with my 'Taish' co-star Sanjeeda again was a cherry on top, and working under Kushan Nandy's direction has made me admire his attention to detail". The film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

