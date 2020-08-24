Kunal Kemmu is an underrated gem in the Hindi cinema. He was one of the few good things about Dharma Productions Kalank, even in a supporting role. He delivered the finest performance in mystery-thriller, Malang. He gave the audience the chills as the antagonist. Yes, spoiler, but the movie has been out forever now, you should have watched it. Now, the actor's film Lootcase is getting praised by the audience after it dropped on Hotstar. Still, the actor is yet to get his due credit from Bollywood. In an interview with Scroll.in, Kunal said, "I did not get those 100-crore, 200-crore films to tell me I am big enough a star, or I could command an X amount of money, but I know I have a gift," Lootcase: Kunal Kemmu Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s Appreciation Note for His Exceptional Performance in Disney+ Hotstar Film.

The actor continued, "The audience had always praised me, be it with Kalyug or Traffic Signal or in my comedies, Dhol and 99 onwards," adding, "I think acting in film after film is a process. It cannot be like I did 99, and I start thinking I have arrived, and I don’t need to perform anymore. If Lootcase has worked, it only means I have to work harder."

Kunal started off his career as a child artist. He has appeared in numerous notable films including Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke, and Zakhm. Lootcase Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal’s Crime Comedy Works Only for Its Cast Who Deserves Smarter Writing and Better Humour.

"I remember while promoting Kalyug, I was asked that not many child actors become successful, so what will you do, and honestly, I had blinders on as a kid," Kemmu told the portal. "I knew acting was something I wanted to do, and the praise I got for Zakhm only solidified my conviction."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).