It was reported sometime back that Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has filed a police complaint at Dadar police station with regards to extortion messages from an unknown person. The unidentified person allegedly claimed to be a person from the gang of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts' case convict Abu Salem. The said person had demanded Rs 35 crore from the director. This crime was registered and transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell. And now, as per the latest update on ANI, it states that the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was calling, messaging and giving threat calls to Manjrekar. Hottie Shruti Haasan Paired Opposite Vidyut Jammwal in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Next, Actress’ Gangster Avatar Revealed (See Pic).

"Director & actor Mahesh Manjrekar received an anti-extortion call from a person, in the name of underworld don Abu Salem. Anti-extortion cell has arrested an accused, who was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call," ANI quoted Mumbai police. Threat calls to celebs are very common and this one looks more like a way to loot moolah. Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Video Of Media Personnel Thronging Around Her Father, Actress Requests Mumbai Police To Provide Protection.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Director & actor Mahesh Manjrekar received an anti-extortion call from a person, in the name of underworld don Abu Salem. Anti-extortion cell has arrested an accused, who was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

For the ones unaware, Mahesh Manjrekar happens to be a national award-winning filmmaker and has churned some terrific work in the past. His movies like Vaastav: The Reality, Astitva and Viruddh are still fan favourite. He has also played negative roles in South flicks. Stay tuned!

