Maidaan: Here’s Ajay Devgn’s New Pic with Director Amit Sharma from the Sets of the Film!

Ajay Devgn, Amit Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. Be it a love story, a period drama or an action flick, Ajay has performed exceptionally in all the genres. The superstar who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is all set to play the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Syed Abdul Rahim was not only a football player, but he was also coach and manager of the Indian national team. He was the one who led the Indian team to the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament semi-finals. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Scores a Goal with his Promising Look as Syed Abdul Rahim in these New Posters.

When the makers had released Ajay Devgn’s look from Maidaan, fans were impressed to see his simple yet promising avatar. Dressed in a simple semi-formal outfit, with a bag and an umbrella in his hand, guiding young talents as a coach, it was indeed an impressive look. Well, here is another fresh pic of the acting powerhouse, shared by the film’s director Amit Sharma, on Twitter. These pictures are from the sets of Maidaan. In of the pics we can see Devgn sharing the frame with film’s director and in another one we’ll see a car (vintage) scene been shot. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Starrer Gets Postponed, New Poster Reveals the Sports Drama Will Hit the Screens on December 11, 2020.

Pic Of Ajay Devgn From The Sets Of Maidaan

Maidaan also stars Priyamani in the lead. Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and others will also be seen in key roles. This film was initially scheduled to be released on November 27. It was recently announced that the release date has been pushed to December 11. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.