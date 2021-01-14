Makar Sankranti 2021 is here! Internet is flooded with messages and wishes on this auspicious Indian occasion, as people are celebrating this festival with a lot of joy and happiness. And well, adding some sparks to your festive day, even many Bollywood celebs have shared love and wished their admirers on social media. It's like every year celebs extend warm wishes on Maghi, another name for this festival. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manoj Bajpayee to Ananya Panday, stars did not miss an opportunity to connect with their fans. Makar Sankranti 2021: Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy and Nia Sharma's Black Outfits That You Can Seek Inspiration From!

One of the most important aspects of Makar Sankranti is that on this day people also fly kites. This festival marks the end of winter and pays respects to the Surya devta. It is also the first Hindu festival of the year. Having said that, from Big B's creative wish to Ananya's simple-sober message, check out celebs wishes on Makar Sankranti 2021 below. Makar Sankranti 2021 Last-Minute Quick Mehndi Videos: 5-Minute Fingerstyle Arabic, Mandala Designs and Traditional Indian Henna Patterns to Make Ahead of Sankranthi.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3783 - जिन सभी ने , मुझे व्यक्तिगत, मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ भेजी हैं , उन्हें मैं अपना आभार प्रकट करता हूँ । सब को उत्तर न दे पाउँगा । संख्या अधिक है । तो इस माध्यम से आप सब को धनयवाद और मेरी शुभकामनाएँ स्नेह 🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbgcZezUti — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee

मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ !!! 🌸🌸🌞🌞🌞💛💛 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 14, 2021

Urmila Matondkar

Hema Malini

Festival time again! This time we get rid of all the bad covid baggage of 2020 and look forward to a normal, lively, active 2021 - totally covid free! Happy festivities! pic.twitter.com/bovEuAC4cL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2021

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives🤗 May all our dreams soar as high as the 🪁 in the sky today.@ShamitaShetty ~ With Gratitude, SSK ❤️🙏🏻#MakarSankranti #blessed #throwback #tbt #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/GYiN3ht7Pg — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 14, 2021

Ananya Panday

May the zeal & warmth of the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy & prosperity. Best wishes to you and your loved ones. ❤️ — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) January 14, 2021

Indeed, we guess fans of the above stars will be the happiest after seeing these messages. Well, after COVID-19 scare last year, this is the first-ever festival of 2021 and all we wish is that this year brings lots of joy and success to one and all. Happy Makar Sankranti guys. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).