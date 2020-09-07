Reknowned film critic and filmmaker Khaleed Mohammad had interviewed Malayalam Cinema's one of the biggest superstars, Mammootty once. He had asked about his Bollywood goals and the actor had quipped that he has even shortened his name from Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil Ismail to Mammootty for this purpose. "Still, the film people from your city don't pick up the phone to offer me work," he had quipped. In fact, when his Hindi film with Raveena Tandon got shelved, he again joked about the same feeling about Bollywood saying, "No wants me around in your city. I just don't fit in." It's quite baffling to realise that such a humungous star didn't gain rightful opportunities in Bollywood. Mammootty Starrer ‘One’ Will Not Release On OTT Platforms, Makers Confirm This Malayalam Film Will Hit The Theatres

Honestly speaking, it's all for the good. Mammootty has a legion of fans who adore him and his movies. Today Malayalam cinema has grown as a meritorious alternative for Hindi movies and a lot of that praise goes to him too. But it will be wrong to believe that this man didn't get any Hindi movies. On his birthday today, let us introduce you to a few of Mammootty's Bollywood films.

Triyatri (1990)

A tale of three young men who enraged that despite scoring high, they couldn't get admissions in the college of their dreams. They take a soul searching trip and meet Mammootty at one of their destinations.

Dharti Putra (1993)

Mammootty plays the saviour and protector of a mother and her child who are threatened to be killed by goons. But not without some gaana and nachna.

Swami Vivekananda (1998)

Mammootty played the Maharaja from one of the princely states of South India who gives Swami Vivekananda a hero's welcome.

Sau Jhoot Ek Sach (2005)

Mammooty plays Inspector Vivek who is investigating the suicide of a pregnant woman and quizzes a seemingly respectable family. Many truths tumble out. He does a fab job of staying cool while he watches the defenses of the people in front of him crumble.

Nobody is going to judge you for not watching Mammooty's Hindi movies. You can start anytime.

