Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback photo of music maestro A R Rahman and his son A.R.Ameen.

The picture shows the father and son duo playing the piano together. "Taken a couple of years ago, I loved this pic between father and son .. expressing the love between the two .. and may the genius too pass from father to son ..", the Mr India director wrote as the caption.

Speaking of genius passing through generations, Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur is all set to make her acting debut in Kunal Kohli's Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

She will be making her acting debut opposite Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri. Previously, it was speculated that Kaveri Kapur would be making her film debut with dad Shekhar Kapur's Masoom- the next generation. However, the rumors turned out to be incorrect.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11. The film has been shot at the beautiful locations of UK.

Before becoming an actor, Kaveri Kapur has already been a part of 4 music videos.

Talking about Shekhar Kapur, he was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema on the eve of Republic Day.

The Masoom director penned a note on social media, thanking the government of India for the recognition. He shared, "What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully, this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are #JaiHind (sic)."

