Singer Sonu Nigam, who has worked closely with the legendary composer-singer AR Rahman for years, recently praised Rahman’s professionalism and revealed he is not a 'friendly' person. In a candid chat with O2 India, Nigam highlighted how Rahman never allows personal relationships to interfere with his work. He shared how, during their collaboration on the song for the film Daud, Rahman gave him the freedom to explore his creativity in the studio. Sonu Nigam described this as a reflection of AR Rahman’s trust in his collaborators. AR Rahman and KM Music Conservatory Announce Bharat Maestro Awards, To Honour Legends of Indian Classical Music.

In the interview, Sonu Nigam called AR Rahman not a "friendly person" but rather someone who maintains a professional demeanour. "He doesn't have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships. He doesn't open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven't seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work," Sonu Nigam said. ‘Recording at 3:33 AM? I Don’t Get It’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticises AR Rahman’s Tendency To Work at Odd Hours (Watch Video).

Sonu Nigam also shared that AR Rahman never speaks negatively about anyone and remains dedicated to his work and prayers. "He does his work and his prayer. He doesn't behave badly with anyone. He will not hurt anybody's heart. He won't speak ill about anyone. He is detached to all of this. He must be attached to his family but I haven't seen him being very friendly with others," he said and added, "He doesn't let anyone come close to him. That's how it should be."

Recalling an incident from their USA tour, Sonu Nigam spoke about AR Rahman's focused nature, saying, "He doesn’t know how to gossip, and that is not his drawback. This is how he is. He doesn’t want to know anything about me or anybody else and he doesn’t want anybody else to know about him also. He is a unique personality."

For the unaware, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman have produced iconic hits like "Satrangi Re" from Dil Se and "Chhoti Si Aasha" from Roja, blending soulful vocals with groundbreaking compositions. Their collaborations have made a lasting mark on Indian music.

