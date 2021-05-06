Actress Rasika Dugal posted a picture on Instagram from the vaccine centre on Thursday, announcing she has received her first jab for Covid-19. Rasika says she felt hopeful for the first time this week. "And finally I am 18! Vaccinated. First jab done. Please register yourself if you haven't yet. Even though getting an appointment took multiple tries (from @mukulchadda who aced the fastest finger first act with help from covialerts.in)," she wrote as caption with the picture that shows her wearing a face shield and a mask. Vir Das on COVID-19 Impact: Conversation Is About Antibodies and Not Anti-Nationals.

"Once there, it was all smooth and streamlined. Thank you to the very brave frontline workers, to @mybmc and to the people at #NairHospital for making the process seamless. And for the first time this week, I felt hopeful... the most desirable side effect. #GetVaccinated #BreakTheChain#IndiaFightsCorona," Rasika added. Abhilasha Patil Dies Due To COVID-19 Related Complications; Marathi Actress Was Famous For Her Roles In Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage And Bayko Deta Ka Bayko

On the work front, Rasika can be seen in the season two of the web-series "Out Of Love".

