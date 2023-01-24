The long wait to watch Pathaan on the big screens is going to come to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham would be seen in a never-seen-before avatars. The excitement to watch this spy action thriller on the big screens is sky-high. Many have even managed to book the tickets in advance in order to watch first day first show of Pathaan. The film marks King Khan’s return in a feature film in a leading role since the 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan: Ajay Devgn Showers Praises on Shah Rukh Khan’s Film’s Advance Bookings.

Pathaan is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The upcoming flick is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Ahead of the film’s release in theatres, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Pathaan Trailer Sexy Stills: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Rugged Charm, Deepika Padukone’s Bikini Avatar to John Abraham in Trunks, These Hot Pictures of the Actors Are Sure To Set Your Screens on Fire!

Cast – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in the lead roles, whereas Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia among others would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Pathaan reads, “Pathaan, an exiled RAW field operative is assigned to take down “Outfit X”, a private terrorist organization that is planning a nuclear attack on India.”

Watch The Trailer Of Pathaan Below:

Release Date – The spy action thriller Pathaan is set to be released in theatres on January 25 in IMAX, 4DX and standard formats. Other than Hindi, the film will be released in dubbed versions too, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Review – The reviews for Pathaan are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film is out.

