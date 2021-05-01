Salman Khan's production house officially launched a new poster of the star's upcoming action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Saturday, featuring Randeep Hooda as Rana, the film's antagonist. The poster shows Randeep Hooda in a black outfit, donning long hair and sunglasses. Radhe Song Dil De Diya Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Steal Your Heart With Their Sizzling Dance Moves (Watch Video).

"Meet Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's Nemesis, Rana: Evil without mercy #Radhe #EidWithRadhe," said the caption of the image, on the official Instagram page of Salman Khan Films (SKF). Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani along with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Film Trailer Leads To Funny Memes and Jokes Online!

Check Out Salman Khan Films' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

The film is slated to release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, in theatres and on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

