We can hardly say it is surprising - the feelers were always there - but Salman Khan's first big release of 2021 is taking the dual release strategy. Opting the same method as Warner Bros is doing with its recent releases like Godzilla vs Kong and Mortal Kombat, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing on May 13 both in theatres and on OTT. Right now, quite a few states including Maharashtra (a major market) have shut down theatres over rise in COVID-19 cases. Other states have theatres running on 50% capacity or lower, with a high probability of shutting down in future. Radhe: Salman Khan Fans Are Already Making Plans To Watch The Film Both At The Theatres And On ZEEPlex.

In such a scenario, Radhe's release strategy seems the most appropriate, even if it isn't the most deserved. For the sake of theatre owners looking for that one big release to earn them profits, Radhe provided that chance. Salman's 'flops' earn more than Rs 100 crores at the box office, so his BO clout is undeniable.

But then also deniable is the truth that this present coronavirus surge is far more vicious and dangerous than what we faced last year. There is a high probability that theatres are not going to be 100% operational at least in the near future, and therefore , producers are now seeing their movies facing delays after delays.

So from a producer's POV, this dual-release strategy would work as a temporary measure. As for Radhe, pretty sure that the makers would try to release it in theatres in international markers. Salman Khan has a huge fanbase overseas, and demand for masala Indian movies abroad is on high. His Indian fans can either check out the film on ZeePlex on a pay-per-view basis, and if there are theatres still open around them, there's that too! Salman Khan's Radhe Sold To ZeePlex For A Whopping Rs 250 Crore?

With Radhe taking this interesting release strategy, we would be curious to see if other stuck biggies would also opt for the same route. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, has been stuck for release since last March. It was supposed to come out on April 30 this year, but the second COVID-19 wave played spoilsport. There are rumours that Reliance, who is backing the film, is already trying for an OTT release, but nothing is concrete for now.

Similarly other biggies like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, Ranveer Singh's '83, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera are all set to release in the coming months. Satyameva Jayate 2 was even coming on the same day as Radhe. As for Ajay, he already has another biggie - Bhuj - releasing straight on Disney+ Hotstar (though the date is not confirmed yet). With Radhe taking that first step that others are contemplating to take, will these movies also opt for the dual release? From Salman Khan’s Radhe, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to Alia Bhat’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, These Mega Bollywood Releases Suffer Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

It all depends on the producers, as Trade expert and Film Producer, Girish Johar pointed out to our colleague, Moumita. While he agrees that this dual-release is the best way possible in the present scenario, Girish Johar is also concerned for the theatre-owners, especially the single screens (where Salman has a infallible domination). Salman Khan's Radhe To Release On May 13 Simultaneously At The Theatres And ZEEPlex; 'It's A Death Knell For Single Screens' Says Trade Expert.

When pointed out that this strategy worked for Hollywood films, he said, "Yes, that's what happened in Hollywood. We are probably following this too. There are no options, cinemas are closed. The point is if we do this now, it will be difficult to go back to the old system. Once you have already watched Radhe, Sooryavanshi or Laxmii, you will not watch it at a theatre. Hollywood is a mature market. They still have the sensibility of watching a movie at the theatre even when it was also available on digital platforms. Godzilla Vs Kong is a classic example of that. But in India it could be difficult."

He reiterated how such a release for the film depends purely on the producer, whether he or she is ready to wait for the pandemic to be truly over and theatres are fully operational. Not all banners can afford to do so, but surely can't Salman?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the Hindi remake of the Korean crime thriller, Outlaws. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie has Disha Patani as the female lead, while Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff have important roles in the movie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).