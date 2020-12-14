The Kapoor family turned nostalgic on the birth anniversary of late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor on Monday. The family shared black and white photographs on social media, along with posts commemorating the actor-filmmaker who is regarded as the greatest Showman of Indian cinema. Daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a black and white photograph from her wedding on her verified Instagram account. In the photo, new bride Neetu can be seen standing beside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Raj Kapoor. "Remember n miss both of them," she captioned the photo. Neetu Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor on Father-in-Law’s Birth Anniversary

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback black and white photograph where a baby Karisma sits in the arms of her grandfather. "So many learning's from my Dadaji.. remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend," captioned the actress. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white still which features Raj Kapoor alongside his son Randhir and daughter-in-law Babita Kapoor. "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji," Kareena shared on Instagram. Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: Five Milestones Of The Showman Of Bollywood Gave That Beautified Indian Cinema

Veteran actor Dharmendra also paid his respect to the late actor-filmmaker, who he used to address as "Raj Sahab". Dharmendra shared a black and white photograph with Raj Kapoor where they are seen enjoying at a birthday party. "Raj sahab, today is your Birth anniversary. We miss you sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect," Dharmendra wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Dharmendra Remembers Raj Sahab:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Kareena Shares Dadaji's Throwback Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Shares Childhood Photo With Raj Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

Neetu Shares Old Pic With Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor From Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Raj Kapoor was born on December 14, 1924 in Peshawar in British India, present day Pakistan. A winner of three National Awards, RK, as he was fondly known to friends and fans, was a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987, which is the highest recognition for cinematic excellence in India. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971. He passed away on June 2 1988 in Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).