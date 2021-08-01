Raj Kundra is facing judicial custody till August 14 in the porn films scandal and in the recent development of the case, Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 51 pornographic films from two applications (Hotshop and Bolly Fame). Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were arrested for deleting WhatsApp group chats regarding the case which is why they were booked over destroying evidence. Public Prosecutor Arun Pai has demanded 7 years imprisonment of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe. He said it was an illegal act as there was 'no compliance' of a section 41A CrPC notice. Porn Vs Erotica: How Different Are XXX Pics & Videos From Artistic Sexual Content; Everything You Need to Know

Pai Said "Police has seized 51 movies under the Hotshot and Bolly Fame app during their search. Besides, more material was seized from Kundra’s personal laptop, mobile phone and Storage Area Network (SAN) device." Speaking about the case, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have also slammed Raj Kundra over Porn films case. Sherlyn said Raj had tried to misbehave with her.Earlier Shilpa Shetty was interrogated by the cops in her husband's case but was given a clean chit. Shilpa earlier clarified to cops that she did not know anything about Raj Kundra's business but she also defended him saying erotica and porn films are different. Amid Raj Kundra Porn Films Case, Hansal Mehta Speaks in Defense of Shilpa Shetty, Calls Out Celebs for Not Supporting Her.

Raj Kundra was taken in remand by Mumbai police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He is called as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

