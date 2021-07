Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a series of pictures of animals she has rescued, including a kitten, owl, monkey, parakeet, and bat. "Rescuing these animal babies is a regular thing at Neelaya, my house has become like dr dolittle's home , 3 owls, one monkey, a baby bat, numerous pigeons,parakeet, kittens actually turn up right at our address to be rescued, the owls flew in, the monkey turned up on our tree, with his collar and leash dangling obviously someone had illegally kept him captive and he broke away, escaped and turned up on our doorstep, and the baby bat fell flat outa a nest on our terrace. Raveena Tandon and Govinda All Set for a Grand Reunion; Is the Nineties Superhit Jodi Making a Comeback Again? (View Post).

All successfully rehabilitated. Thanks to friends at @petaindia. The owls were flown out at night, monkey at forested rescue shelter, and the baby bat, the rest got all good adoptive homes." wrote Raveena on her Instagram. The actress is known for her love for animals and has often rescued them from the streets and helped them find good homes for adoption. Raveena Tandon Pens Heartfelt Note to Celebrate Parents’ 55th Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

On the work front, Raveena will be seen in the upcoming film "KGF 2", starring Kannada star Yash. The actress will be seen playing the role of politician Ramiya Sen in the film that also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Anant Nag.

