Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67, Devastated Fans Pour Condolences On Twitter
Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67. He was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and was taking treatment for the same. However, he returned to India, hale and hearty after seeing a substantial improvement in his health. However, on Wednesday, he complained of breathing problems and was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, as confirmed by Randhir Kapoor. Fans are shocked to find this devastating news and are pouring heartfelt condolences to the late actor.

The fans were just coping up with the terrible news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's demise. The Piku actor died of colon infection and the entire nation was mourning his death on Wednesday. Now, passing away of a talented being and entertainer like Rishi Kapoor has just added to the grief. Here are some tweets.

Earlier, Rishi's co-star in many films, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of his demise. He stated that he was 'destroyed' by the news. Indeed, it is a saddest week for the Bollywood industry and we hope that the family, friends and fans get strength to cope up with this news.