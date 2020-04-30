Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67, Devastated Fans Pour Condolences On Twitter

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67. He was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and was taking treatment for the same. However, he returned to India, hale and hearty after seeing a substantial improvement in his health. However, on Wednesday, he complained of breathing problems and was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, as confirmed by Randhir Kapoor. Fans are shocked to find this devastating news and are pouring heartfelt condolences to the late actor.

The fans were just coping up with the terrible news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's demise. The Piku actor died of colon infection and the entire nation was mourning his death on Wednesday. Now, passing away of a talented being and entertainer like Rishi Kapoor has just added to the grief. Here are some tweets.

Terrible Week

Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor!! What a devastating week for Indian Cinema!! Rishi Kapoor, a gem in the crown of Bollywood, a star who changed the course of bollywood movies with his Bobby will remain forever in the heart of his lovers #RishiKapoor — 𝓓𝓱𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻 𝓖𝓸𝓮𝓵 🇮🇳 (@dhirendergoel) April 30, 2020

RIP RK

Unbelievable

What the fuck is happening within 24 hours another gem is lost in our country rip #RishiKapoor sir @chintskap 😥😥😣😣😣 — Ayush Mourya (@AyushMourya19) April 30, 2020

Seriously, What Is Happening?

Back to back hit for the Bollywood industry. What is happening?? #RishiKapoor passed away. It's unexpected. Condolences to his family🙁#RIPLegend #RIP — Chandramouly Pandey (@Chandupandey07) April 30, 2020

Legends Gone Too Soon

It's devastating.😔 We have lost 2 legends in two days RIP #RishiKapoor 🙏 — Kapil Khedkar (@kapil_khedkar) April 30, 2020

Huge, Huge Loss

What the hell is happening this year . We have already heard lot of sad news . Yesterday, irrfan Khan passed away💔 and today another extremely sad news is that Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer 💔💔 . R.I.P #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/C0ielveL0D — Rahul Athaya (@rahulathaya) April 30, 2020

Cruel Fate Of Two Brilliant Actors

Earlier, Rishi's co-star in many films, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of his demise. He stated that he was 'destroyed' by the news. Indeed, it is a saddest week for the Bollywood industry and we hope that the family, friends and fans get strength to cope up with this news.