Saif Ali Khan slowly recovering after being brutally attacked at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday (Janaury 16) night. The actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder, leaving him with deep injuries across his body. In a new development, an image has surfaced, showing a 2.5-inch portion of the knife that was removed from Saif’s spine during his surgery. The half portion of Knief's photo released by NDTV gives a closer look at the dangerous weapon that caused the injuries. As per Lilavati Hospital doctors, Saif Ali Khan is out of danger. The actor will soon be moved from the ICU to a special room for further recovery. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors Confirm Surgery Success and Actor’s Recovery (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Photo of Knife Piece Removed From Actor’s Spine

