Ramadan Mubarak! Salman Khan Wishes His Fans on this Auspicious Occasion and Urges them to Stay Home and Stay Safe

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The holy month of Ramazan has begun and Muslims all over the world are busy observing their fast from dawn to dusk. While social media is currently flooded with greeting pictures of this auspicious occasion, celebs too are busy sending some warm wishes to their fans and admirers. After Hina Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared their 'Ramadan Mubarak' messages on social media, it was Salman Khan who wished his fans on Twitter. Hina Khan Wishes Ramadan Kareem as She Observes First Roza of Ramzan 2020, Actress Asks Fans to Pray for People Infected with COVID-19 (View Pics).

Earlier in the evening, the Dabangg actor took to his social media account to wish Ramadan Mubarak to all his followers. He further advised them to stay home and stay safe amid coronavirus scare and later shared his picture to give us a glimpse of how he's spending the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor is currently staying away from his family as he wants to ensure that his parents are safe, especially his father who's a diabetic. Ramadan 2020: Dipika Kakar and Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim Paint a Perfect Picture As They Celebrate the Onset of the Holy Month With Family!

Check out Salman Khan's Tweet

Ramadan Mubarak to all... Stay home stay safe! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 25, 2020

The Quarantine is Going Well for Him

Salman is also working towards helping daily wage earners whose livelihood is affected due to the ongoing lockdown in the entertainment industry. Besides providing them with ration, he has also transferred money into their bank accounts and plans to transfer again after 15 days.