Salman Khan's Radhe hit the OTT screens on May 13. It was supposed to be a simultaneous release both at the theatre and ZeePlex. But the second wave of COVID-19 made that difficult in India. However, you may not be aware of is Radhe did release at select theatres in May and now in two theatres in Maharashtra as well. A BollywoodHungama report reveals that Radhe had released in three cinema halls in Tripura back in May. On June 11, it started screening in Maharashtra at Enjoy Drive-in cinema in Malegaon, and Khinvasara Cineplex in Aurangabad. The film has earned from these places but the numbers are of course not big. Salman Khan’s Radhe Streaming Price Slashed To Rs 149 Within 12 Days Of Release On ZEEPlex

BH reveals that in the first weekend, Radhe earned Rs. 63,248 from the three cinema halls in Tripura. From the theatres in Maharashtra, the film managed to earn Rs 17,792. Now that could be because people have already watched at their homes or on their smartphones. Plus, the film didn't carry good word of mouth as well. So in total, Radhe has so far earned Rs. 93, 491 from all these places. Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Tone-Deaf Remake of The Outlaws Is Terribly Dated! (LatestLY Exclusive)

The same BH report also reveals that the film sold 216 tickets in three days which can be seen as an achievement.

