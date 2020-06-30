Coronavirus certainly changed a lot of things and for the entertainment industry, it was the rare occasion when paparazzi couldn't click their favourite celebs they stepped out for their gym sessions and other activities. With the unlock phase now beginning and a few relaxations in place, we are finally seeing celebs step out and recently, we got Sara Ali Khan's first glimpse outside since lockdown as she was clicked outside Anand L Rai's office. The actress will be working with Rai on Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and 'Very Upset' After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 'She Liked Him Very Much', Says Saif Ali Khan.

Sara who is known for being extremely friendly with the paparazzi was spotted greeting them with her signature "namaste" with folded hands and also waved for a few pictures. Sara wore a simple salwar-suit and was seen wearing a mask which has been mandated by the government. We bet fans of the actress are going to be super thrilled to finally see her step out in the city. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Pictures Here:

Sara Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Another Picture Of Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai:

Sara Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Director Anand L Rai recently celebrated his birthday and several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish him for the same. Sara also wished the filmmaker by sharing a snap with the Atrangi Re team and wrote, "@aanandlrai sir!!! wishing you all the love, luck, and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon sir."

