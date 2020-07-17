Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero has yet not announced his next. While time and again many speculations are made about SRK starring in this and that, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Talking somewhat on the same lines looks like Gauri Khan was in a good mood today and so she shared a teasing post for her hubby. The lady took to Twitter and shared an image in which she can be seen posing along with King Khan and also a wax statue of the icon. She captioned it as, "Two much to handle..." However, as we all know how witty is Shah Rukh is in real life, he literally turned a playful post into a hilarious one. First Look Of Shah Rukh Khan's Zombie Horror Series For Netflix, Betaal Is Out! Viineet Kumar And Aahana Kumra Look Ready For Action.

Replying to Gauri's tweet and taking a dig at himself, SRK wrote, "Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!! Well, if you are smart enough you will connect the dots and understand that it's been almost one and a half year since Shah Rukh's last release. Hahaha!!! Must say, that's how you get witty-twitty on the micro-blogging site. Throwback To the Time When Shah Rukh Khan Was Chased With A Rock By His Fauji Director Colonel Raj Kapoor.

Check Out The Banter Between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Below:

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

FYI, the statue in the above pic is from Paris' Grevin Museum from April 2008. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK's upcoming production projects include Class of '83 and Bob Biswas. Also, during the pandemic, in a way to help the one's in need, SRK and Gauri had offered their four-storeyed Mumbai office as a quarantine spot. Stay tuned!

