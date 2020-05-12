Shah Rukh Khan Gives Up On Damini Remake For Sunny Deol - Read Details

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is a great actor and a wonderful superstar. We know all of that. He is also a charmer who can make you love him in his terrible movies. All that is great but he is also a fantastic businessman. In 2013, we heard the news that SRK is buying copyrights for many of his TV shows and movies. Today, he has the rights to his movie Chahat which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and co-starred Pooja Bhat. But that's not all. He had also bought the rights to two of Sunny Deol movies, Damini and Arjun. In 2020, SRK gave up the rights to Damini to Sunny Deol! Sunny Deol Reveals Why He Did Not Speak With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr For 16 Years!

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh learned that Sunny is looking to remake Damini with his son Karan Deol in the lead. Without any further ado, he apparently drove to Deol's Juhu residence and gave him the rights to the movie. Now that's a really cool gesture from his part. It is a known fact that these two have not been in great terms since Darr happened. Sunny wasn't kicked about the way SRK's character was presented in the film and even had an argument with director Yash Chopra on this. But guess the fact that SRK was part of the Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 music launch event says a lot about the changing equation between the two.

Those who aren't aware of this classic Rajkumar Santoshi film titled Damini, here's a recap. Damini is a woman who stands up for the right and that quality of her wrecks her married life when she decides to get justice for the maid who is raped by one of her own. Be it Sunny's Dhai kilo ka haath dialogue or Amrish Puri's hateful lawyer skills or Meenkashi's strong portrayal, Damini is one of the bests that 90s Bollywood has produced.