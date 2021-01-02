It has been a long time since Shah Rukh Khan has appeared on the big screen. The last film in which he was seen was Zero that released in December 2018. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch a film of SRK and looks like it is finally going to happen in 2021. Since sometime speculations about him doing the film Pathan has been doing rounds, in which Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in the lead. Today, SRK released a video to wish all his fans a Happy New Year and with that he dropped a major surprise for all and that has made all his fans say ‘KING SRK IN THEATRES IN 2021’. Shah Rukh Khan’s New Year Wishes Has Already Made Our 2021 ‘Bigger, Better, Brighter And More Beautiful’, Courtesy This Hilarious Video!

In this video post, Shah Rukh Khan has not only extended the best wishes for the New Year, but he has also dropped a hint that he would be meeting his fans in theatres by saying, ‘see you all on the big screen in 2021’. He has not mentioned any name of the film or the exact release date of it. But fans think that King Khan is talking about his film Pathan. Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Starrer Will Reportedly Be a Diwali 2021 Release.

Watch SRK’s New Year Message And Also An Update About His Project

Here's wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021... pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

This video has taken the internet by storm. Some of the posts shared by fans on Twitter read, ‘atleast we're having a movie this year this is no less than an announcement #Pathan KING SRK IN THEATRES IN 2021’, ‘So #Pathan Diwali me CONFIRM..’, ‘This year will be witness " SRK STORM " #Pathan’, ‘PATHAN is a 2021 Release and yep Announcement is on the way’, and so on. We just cannot wait to hear an official announcement on Pathan!

