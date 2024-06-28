Sharmajee Ki Beti Movie Review: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana makes her feature-length debut as a director with Sharmajee Ki Beti, a coming-of-age story with a strong undercurrent of women empowerment. It is a sweet little film with some good performances, particularly from the two young actors, Vanshika Taparia and Arista Mehta, that discuss teen topics from menstruation to sexuality. However, the movie isn't just about these two teens; it also explores the lives of their mothers and a female neighbour of one of the girls. In covering all their stories, Sharmajee Ki Beti keeps losing its focus and its fresh appeal in some not-so-fresh tracks. If only the film had reduced the number of Sharmas, it could have shone brighter. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ OTT Release Date: Here’s When and Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta and Sakshi Tanwar’s Film Online.

In the film, we meet two Sharma families and their 14-year-old daughters, who are best friends at school. Swati Sharma (Vanshika Taparia) is worried about not getting her periods and believes she is the only one in her class who hasn't, which makes her think she is abnormal. Her more level-headed best friend, Gurveen Sharma (Arista Mehta), may not have period troubles, but she finds herself being attracted to a senior, which leaves her conflicted.

Gurveen's home life isn't ideal. Her father, Vinod (Parveen Dabas), is reticent, and when he speaks, it is to put down his homemaker wife, Kiran (Divya Dutta). Kiran not only has to endure her husband's indifference but is also still trying to adjust to life in Mumbai after moving from Patiala.

Swati's parents fare better, at least in their compatibility with each other. Her mother Jyoti (Sakshi Tanwar) teaches at a coaching class, and her busy schedule leaves her with little time for her home and daughter, much to the latter's consternation. Her husband Sudhir (Sharib Hashmi) playfully grumbles about doing all the household tasks himself, but he is often a solid support for his wife.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Movie Review - Saiyami's Track

There is also a separate track involving Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher), a state-level cricket player in a relationship with Rohan (Ravjeet Singh), a wannabe actor and a walking-talking red flag.

This track felt like an expansion of Sagarika Ghatge's arc in Chak De India, covering the same beats and bringing nothing new, even ending in the same predictable manner.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Movie Review - The Kids Are All Right!

The most enjoyable aspect of Sharmajee Ki Beti is the scenes between Swati and Gurveen. Their constant chatter about usual teen worries—hormonal changes, attracting boys' attention, hair problems, and fitting in with their clique—are warm, funny, and endearing. The two girls are wonderfully cast. While Arista is comparatively more restrained, Vanshika is a firecracker and a star in the making; her monologue rant against her mother's lack of attention left me utterly surprised. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Screening: Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, and Other Celebs Attend Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Film Premiere in Mumbai.

For reasons best known to the makers, despite that title, Sharmajee Ki Beti often moves away from its best track, and in doing so, the results are often mixed. Jyoti and her husband's supportive camaraderie is adorable. Sakshi Tanwar and Sharib Hashmi are a very likeable pair that I would love to see leading a heartwarming TV show like Gullak.

This Sharma family's domestic issues are relatable, and some of their scenes are endearing, like when Sudhir stands up for his wife in front of her sexist colleagues. However, the whole track felt too simplistic; Jyoti's work-life balance and its impact on her daughter could have been more layered. While the focus on the struggles of working mothers is commendable, the conclusion—Swati learning what a good teacher her mother is—was just okay, and her 'abandonment' issues are conveniently swept away.

At the other Sharma house, Kiran's situation as the 'tambola' obsessed housewife with no one to talk to is depicted with a touch of poignance and surreality. In her loneliness, Kiran imagines herself in various situations, like being a superhero, just to get attention. These are nice ideas, but they aren't fully realised in the movie. Additionally, the revelation that her husband is having an affair felt like a lazy trope, perhaps to balance out the other 'green flag' Mr Sharma. Even the penultimate conversation between them felt like the movie wanted to wrap things up quickly. Still, Divya Dutta brings such warmth to the role that you want to forgive the predictable nature of this track.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Overall, Sharmajee Ki Beti is a charming film with heartwarming moments and commendable performances, especially from its young leads. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut captures the nuances of teenage life and the complexities of womanhood with sensitivity and humour. However, the film's attempt to juggle multiple storylines results in a lack of focus, with some tracks feeling overly familiar and underdeveloped. Sharmajee Ki Beti is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 2.5

