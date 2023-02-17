Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada released in theatres today (February 17). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the movie is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered positive reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release at cinema halls, Shehzada has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Shehzada Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s Film!

Shehzada full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Shehzada 2023 Full Movie Download, Shehzada Tamilrockers, Shehzada Tamilrockers HD Download, Shehzada Movie Download Pagalworld, Shehzada Movie Download Filmyzilla, Shehzada Movie Download Openload, Shehzada Movie Download Tamilrockers, Shehzada Movie Download Movierulz, Shehzada Movie Download 720p, Shehzada Full Movie Download 480p, Shehzada Full Movie Download bolly4u, Shehzada Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Shehzada Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Shehzada Trailer: Netizens are Mighty Impressed With First Glimpse of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon (Read Tweets).

Watch Shehzada Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in important roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).