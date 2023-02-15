Kartik Aaryan has emerged out to be the star of the masses and the actor will be seen in the upcoming entertainer Shehzada. This Rohit Dhawan directorial is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster on its own and now fans can't wait to see Kartik in this remake. Shehzada trailer got an immense response from the audiences and in fact, it raked up to 70 million views on YouTube. Shehzada trailer has actually surpassed 100 million views across all the platforms. Shehzada Title Track: Kartik Aaryan Shares Video of His Fast Paced Song With Catchy Beats and Slick Moves – Watch.

When the trailer dethrones SRK's Pathaan trailer to be the number one trending film trailer on YouTube you get to sense the popularity of Kartik Aaryan. It will be interesting to see whether the fans shower love on the Bollywood star like they did before and made Bhool Bhulaiya 2 a blockbuster. Well, Kartik surely has high hopes and thinks Shehzada is going to be yet another hit film under his belt. Before you catch Shehzada in the cinema hall near you, Here's everything you need to know about this Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake. Shehzada Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Registers Lower Ticket Sales Compared to Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and The Wasp – Quantumania in India!.

Cast

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy. Kriti Sanon features as the female lead

Plot

Shehzada's plot is just like that of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as it follows Kartik's character as he discovers that he is the real son of a multimillionaire, played by Ronit Roy, rather than the working-class man, played by Paresh Rawal.

Shehzada Trailer

Shehzada Release Date

Shehzada was earlier slated for Feb 10 release but due to the Pathaan storm makers shifted its release date to Feb 17. Catch this Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film in theatres from this Friday.

Shehzada Review

Shehzada movie reviews are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film is out.

