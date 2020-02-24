Shekhar Kapur On Mr India Remake: Top Legal Minds All Over The World Offering To Come fight this

Shekhar Kapur (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shekhar Kapur has been really quick to be vocal about his displeasure over Mr. India's trilogy announced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr. India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film," Kapur had tweeted. It led to many conversations with Sonam siding with Kapur and alleging that Anil Kapoor too wasn't consulted. Now the director of the original film has decided to take legal action against the recreators and it seems he is getting help from fans of the movie across the world. Shekhar Kapur to Take Legal Action for Not Getting ‘Creative Rights’ Over Mr India Remake Makers

A Twitter user addressed Shekhar saying that he is ready to donate to the cause of safeguarding Mr. India and its legacy after Kapur tweeted about the legal route. To this, the director thanked the user and also revealed that many top legal minds are ready to fight for the film.

Thank you @jeetudhingra 🙏 I am so moved by your love for #MrIndia . I have had many top legal minds all over the world, who are fans of the film, offering to come fight this, so from the bottom of my heart. Thank you https://t.co/4OILkt8hKR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 24, 2020

There are many other users who are ready to donate as well. This proves Zafar's job won't be easy to reprise the old classic.