Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has always been candid about her life and past experiences on social media. On Monday, 20 January, the 73-year-old actress faced a terrifying near-death experience when she choked on one of her medicines and struggled to breathe. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday evening, 21 January, Zeenat penned a heartfelt note recounting the ordeal and how her son became her saviour. In her post, she explained that it had been a busy day, and after returning home to her beloved pets, she was winding down for bed. As part of her nightly routine, she took her blood pressure medicine – but then the unthinkable happened. Zeenat Aman Shares Career-Defining Story of How Raj Kapoor Cast Her in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

The actress shared her scary experience on social media, explaining how her son came to her rescue.She said, "At the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night. It was the end of a long day of shoot at a studio in Andheri East. I had returned home to an ecstatic Lily and, after giving her the attention she is entitled to, had swiftly gone through my night rituals. My very last task before I could surrender to sleep was to take my blood pressure medication. I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck." ‘Is Aunty a Derogatory Term?’ Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman Addresses the Topic in Her Latest Instagram Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Zeenat added, "There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in. The doctor’s number was busy, and so I made frantic calls to @zanuski, who abandoned his plans to rush over. As I waited for him, the discomfort in my gullet grew. I could think of nothing but that deviant pharmaceutical robbing me of easy breath. There’s no dramatic ending to this story. Zahaan landed up, we finally got through to the doctor who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting. I woke up this morning feeling a little sheepish about the ordeal. But having been through it I feel the need to contrive a metaphor from the experience. There will always be difficult times in one’s life that demands less action and more patience. The pill is a metaphor for that situation. It was all I could think about, it’s discomfort was intense, I sought solutions from others, but ultimately all I could do was practice patience and control over my own fears. And then when it dissolved - it was good for me." But at last she gave a valuable ending to her story and said that it's always right to tackle the situation head-on, she wrote "Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint and equanimity. These are my two cents for the day, and a photograph from a test shoot last year to go with them!"

Zeenat Aman's Future Project

Zeenat will next appear in The Royals, alongside a talented cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, and others.

