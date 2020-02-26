Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Downtrend, Collect Rs 39.60 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hitesh Kewalya directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21. The film based on same sex story received mixed reviews from critics. But audiences found this movie to be an entertainer, and in the first three days of its release, the results at the ticket windows were quite overwhelming. But from day four onward, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has witnessed poor collections. With such poor numbers, we wonder how long will take it to enter Rs 100 crore club. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Sees a Major Dip in Monday’s Collection, Earns Rs 36.53 Crore.

On February 24, the Ayushmann Khurrana – Jitendra Kumar starrer, earned Rs 3.87 crore, whereas yesterday, it could earn only Rs 3.07 crore. Yes, the film that was lauded as a family entertainer by the movie buffs, has not seen an upward trend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS”. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Scores The Highest Opening Weekend For Movies With Gay Theme.

Watch The Trailer Of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Below:

But in comparison to Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (the Vicky Kaushal starrer), which also released on February 21, it is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that is performing decent in terms of box office collection. The total box office collection of Kaushal’s film is Rs 20.78 crore.