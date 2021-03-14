A new wave of the novel coronavirus has arrived and cases all across the country are increasing day by day. A couple of Bollywood celebs have tested positive for the virus in the past few days including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee and now Phone Bhoot star Siddhant Chaturvedi too has contracted the virus. The actor took to social media to confirm the news and updated his fans about his health and revealed that he is feeling fine as he has home quarantined himself. Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi Shatters Ananya Panday’s ‘Struggles of Nepotism’ With Just One Line; Wins Over Twitter.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a story to update his fans. Thanking his fans for their concern, the actor shared that he has isolated himself and is currently under home quarantine. Adding that he is feeling well, he said that he has taken all necessary precautions and following all protocols suggested by the doctor. He concluded by saying that he is being positive and is going to fight this battle heads on.

Check Out His Story Below:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Facebook)

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. The movie has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. The script for Phone Bhoot has been penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Similar To Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page? Even The Gully Boy Actor Is Amused At The Comparison.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Excel Entertainment's next titled Yudhra. The film will also feature Malavika Mohanan in a key role. The film will be directed by Ravi Udyawar. Other than this, the actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture.

