Sidharth Malhotra To Sport a Double Role in Hindi Remake of Tamil Actioner Thadam?

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There have been ample of remakes done in the Bollywood right now. Now, the audience will get to see the remake of Tamil film, Thadam. This movie will have Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror. The original movie had Arun Vijay in the lead and also featured Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep in crucial roles. However, it is yet to be seen who is roped in to romance Sidharth in the remake. Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama.

A source told the tabloid, "After several rounds of discussions and recce, they zeroed in on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the Capital city. The chase sequences will be canned on busy streets. Sid, who sports two looks in the film—a suave businessman and a rowdy—will undergo look tests and workshops in April to create the avatars." . Vardhan Ketkar will debut as a director through this flick.

Watch Thadam Trailer Here:

Also, the makers are keen on having an A-list actress opposite him. Meanwhile, Sidharth is very much excited about his next outing namely, Shershaah. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. He might have a double role in this flick as well. Kiara Advani has been roped in as the lead actress

So, with so many south films turned into Bollywood films and turning into superhits too, we wonder if this movie turns out to be a game-changer for the actor!