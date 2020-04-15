Soha Ali Khan’s Little Daughter Inaaya Is a Junior Masterchef in the Making and Here’s Proof (View Pic)

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus crisis is bringing out some never-seen-before avatar of our celebs. Why do we say so? As till now, we have seen many B-townies sharing videos and pictures of themselves doing household work and it's surely quite an unusual sight. Now, joining the group of these stars is none other than Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's darling daughter, Inaaya. It so happened that Soha shared a picture on Instagram which sees Inaaya and her hubby in work mode. While the little girl is seen pealing peas, on the other hand, Kunal can be seen enjoying a lollipop. Quite a role reversal ha! Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Chanting Gayatri Mantra During Bhai Dooj Pooja Will Make You Say 'Oh, So Sanskaari!' (Watch Video).

In the photo shared, the angel is seen helping her daddy dearest. Must say, the concentration with which Inaaya is pealing peas and putting them inside the blue basket is cute as well as laudable. "It's just a 'matar' of time," Soha captioned the post. Indeed, the visuals from Soha's house is extremely adorable. Also, we love the fact how Kunal and Inaaya are working and she's clicking them. Looks like Sona exactly knows how to keep her family members busy amid the lockdown. Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu Rock Their Summer Cuteness, While Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals the Thunder in a Sexy Way! View Pics.

Check Out The Post Below:

Clearly, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dominates mommy's Instagram feed. As on the day of Easter, the cute kid had posed along with some hand-painted eggs and wished everyone a colourful Easter. And now the 'matar' pealing act. So fun. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates from the showbiz.